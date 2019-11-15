FY2019 EPS Estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.65). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $261.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 300,279 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,190,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

