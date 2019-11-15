FY2019 EPS Estimates for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Boosted by Analyst

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.48). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HRTX. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.44. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 58.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

In other news, insider John Poyhonen bought 11,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $251,195.10. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 306,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,421,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

