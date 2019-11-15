FY2019 EPS Estimates for Nucor Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.40. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NUE. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $54.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. Nucor has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

In other news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,431,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,049,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 31.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after buying an additional 392,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

