FY2019 EPS Estimates for Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organogenesis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. BTIG Research set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of ORGO opened at $7.81 on Friday. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $310.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 36.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 80,852 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Alan A. Ades purchased 105,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $472,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,896,723 shares in the company, valued at $305,535,253.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,521,603 shares of company stock worth $8,499,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

