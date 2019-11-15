FY2019 EPS Estimates for TravelCenters of America LLC Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of TravelCenters of America in a report issued on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($2.71) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.24). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($1.06). TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,847,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 144,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

