Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.15) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.15) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.37). B. Riley also issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GLMD. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Laidlaw started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

GLMD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.86. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLMD. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 807,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 147,874 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $572,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $420,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

