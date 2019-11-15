Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives $18.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Gamida Cell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

GMDA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,441. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $120.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $15.41.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMDA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $71,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

