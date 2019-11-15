Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) PT Raised to $38.00

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GDI. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gardner Denver from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Gardner Denver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Gardner Denver from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Shares of GDI stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.45. Gardner Denver has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,643,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,203 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,400,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,220,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,700 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,374,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,879,000.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

