GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.77 Million

Brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to report $95.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.67 million and the highest is $96.93 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit posted sales of $86.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $366.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.99 million to $371.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $377.03 million, with estimates ranging from $363.21 million to $389.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

GLOP opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $886.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.99. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter worth $416,000. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

