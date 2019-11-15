GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GDS. ValuEngine lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on GDS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GDS to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 3.01.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.38 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in GDS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 856,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 398.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 987,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 789,363 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 61.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 100.1% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 19,014.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

