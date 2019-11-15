Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 136,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 10,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 34,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 23,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,914 shares of company stock worth $1,284,113. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTX. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.28.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

