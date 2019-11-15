Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 21st.

GEOS stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.