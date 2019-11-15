Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.56, approximately 169,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 374,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

GEVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 31.05% and a negative net margin of 101.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gevo Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gevo stock. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.08% of Gevo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

