Gexan Trading 44.1% Lower This Week (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Gexan has a total market cap of $53,071.00 and approximately $29,744.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gexan has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00046599 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00801716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00287018 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00015868 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005795 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00091086 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,533,366 coins and its circulating supply is 2,176,773 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

