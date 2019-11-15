Gifto (GTO) Market Capitalization Tops $8.20 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex, Allbit and Upbit. During the last week, Gifto has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and $1.77 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00241914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.01461605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034055 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00143448 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, OKEx, Bibox, BiteBTC, Bancor Network, Bittrex, CPDAX, Binance, Coinnest, Kryptono, Kyber Network, Bithumb and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

