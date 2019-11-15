Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

GWRS opened at $12.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $266.20 million, a PE ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.05. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 499,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,026,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after acquiring an additional 259,107 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 227,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 400,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 112,787 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 98,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

