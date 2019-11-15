Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Director Sells $2,052,000.00 in Stock

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,005,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

