GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.20. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28. GN STORE NORD A/ADR has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $152.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.82.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $456.31 million during the quarter. GN STORE NORD A/ADR had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities analysts expect that GN STORE NORD A/ADR will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GN STORE NORD A/ADR Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

