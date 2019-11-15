Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,699,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.27. 4,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $165.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.48 and its 200-day moving average is $157.24.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

