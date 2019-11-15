Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Post (NYSE:POST)

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Post (NYSE:POST) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 price target on the stock.

POST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Post from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Post from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.70.

Shares of POST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,998. Post has a one year low of $83.88 and a one year high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.62.

In other news, insider Mark W. Westphal bought 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.13 per share, with a total value of $196,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,185.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 113.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,895,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,445,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,134,000 after acquiring an additional 441,778 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 1,158.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 424,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after acquiring an additional 390,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 161.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 441,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after acquiring an additional 272,636 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 5,754.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,809,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

