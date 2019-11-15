Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Graco were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 8.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 6.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Graco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 113,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Graco by 20.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 390,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after acquiring an additional 66,452 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

In other news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $927,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,435.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $279,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

