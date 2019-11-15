Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GECC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. 134,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,777. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

