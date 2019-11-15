Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,241,000 after purchasing an additional 516,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,009 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,654,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $170.20. 55,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.79 and a 200-day moving average of $163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

