Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth $74,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 239,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 6.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. bought a new position in SITE Centers during the second quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 56.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 294,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITC. Zacks Investment Research raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho cut SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

SITC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.88. 59,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,754. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

