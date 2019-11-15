Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 106,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,002,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.2% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

NYSE:CMP traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $56.17. 88,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $60.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.37). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.61.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.