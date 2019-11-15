Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 91.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 24.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in S&P Global by 160.9% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 272,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,056,000 after purchasing an additional 168,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $262.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,758. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $269.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

