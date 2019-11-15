Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 685 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,076. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $188.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.27 and a 200 day moving average of $179.98.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

