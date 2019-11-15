Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 721 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.80.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $181.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,602. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $183.12. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

