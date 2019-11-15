GreenMed Price Hits $0.0002 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00241199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.01457594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035769 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00144044 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

