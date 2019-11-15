Gregory J. Trudel Purchases 20,050 Shares of Encision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Stock

Encision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) CEO Gregory J. Trudel acquired 20,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $10,025.00.

Shares of Encision stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611. Encision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Encision had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter.

About Encision

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

