Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Greystone Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:GLGI)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.48, approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 16,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Greystone Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter.

About Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

