Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $574.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Griffon stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. 27,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,022. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. Griffon has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised their target price on Griffon from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

