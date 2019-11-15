Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.48

Grupo Mexico S.A. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.70. Grupo Mexico shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

GMBXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Mexico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Mexico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46.

Grupo Mexico Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMBXF)

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

