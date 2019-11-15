Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $228.56

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $228.56 and traded as low as $216.19. Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at $222.00, with a volume of 190,244 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GKP. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 392 ($5.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 391 ($5.11) to GBX 381 ($4.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $489.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 214.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 228.56.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.