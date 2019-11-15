Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Trading Up 1.9%

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) shares were up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), approximately 100,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 206,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.34 ($0.11).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Gulf Marine Services from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 8 ($0.10) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Gulf Marine Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.96, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9.05.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, charters and operates self-propelled, self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through Small Class Vessels, Mid-Size Class Vessels, Large Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. Its jackups provides as a platform for the delivery of a range of services in the offshore oil, gas, and renewable energy projects.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.