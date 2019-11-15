Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will post sales of $315.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.00 million. Gulfport Energy posted sales of $415.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Gulfport Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a report on Sunday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Shares of GPOR opened at $3.08 on Friday. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $541.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Gulfport Energy news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Wood purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gulfport Energy by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660,115 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,585,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after buying an additional 380,582 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 820.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after buying an additional 3,565,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 915,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 26,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

