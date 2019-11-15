GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.18.

GWPH traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,132. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average is $152.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $70,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,740 shares in the company, valued at $961,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 322.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

