HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.03

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 21188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSNGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get HANG SENG BK LT/S alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.74.

HANG SENG BK LT/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for HANG SENG BK LT/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HANG SENG BK LT/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.