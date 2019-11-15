Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at $13,328,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,869,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,232,000 after buying an additional 1,772,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 87.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,271,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 1,526,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,051,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after buying an additional 1,245,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter valued at $3,826,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.68. 54,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

