Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.40.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.93. 697,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,537. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $234.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.48 and a 200-day moving average of $161.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

