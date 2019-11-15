Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 224,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 14.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 11.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 618.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $650,146.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.88. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $144.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 134.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $181.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

