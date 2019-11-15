Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $30,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 88.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.61.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $119.21. 4,343,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,056. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average of $111.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.