Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $34,000 Position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 46,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Vertical Group upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of SON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,124. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

