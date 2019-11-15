Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZUO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 312.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,839,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424,576 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,086,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zuora by 84.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,355,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,002,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zuora news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 38,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $607,124.14. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 48,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $711,087.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,358 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,213. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zuora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

ZUO stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Zuora Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.64% and a negative net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zuora Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

