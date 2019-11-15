Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hawkins by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hawkins by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hawkins by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the second quarter worth $4,968,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Hawkins stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

HWKN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.