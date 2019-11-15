HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for IMV (NYSE:IMV)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on IMV and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on IMV in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.60.

IMV traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.49. 5,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,652. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. IMV has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IMV by 260.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IMV by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IMV by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in IMV by 9.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter.

IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

