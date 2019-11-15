Head to Head Review: Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) vs. Yum! Brands (NASDAQ:YUM)

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Livexlive Media and Yum! Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livexlive Media -101.81% -437.28% -65.84% Yum! Brands 20.88% -11.69% 20.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Livexlive Media and Yum! Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livexlive Media $33.70 million 2.12 -$37.76 million ($0.72) -1.71 Yum! Brands $5.69 billion 5.22 $1.54 billion $3.17 30.95

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Livexlive Media. Livexlive Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yum! Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Livexlive Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.7% of Livexlive Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Yum! Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Yum! Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Livexlive Media does not pay a dividend. Yum! Brands pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Livexlive Media and Yum! Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livexlive Media 0 0 4 0 3.00 Yum! Brands 1 12 6 0 2.26

Livexlive Media currently has a consensus price target of $5.06, suggesting a potential upside of 311.59%. Yum! Brands has a consensus price target of $112.94, suggesting a potential upside of 15.11%. Given Livexlive Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Livexlive Media is more favorable than Yum! Brands.

Volatility & Risk

Livexlive Media has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yum! Brands has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats Livexlive Media on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc. engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content. It also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and or satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories. As of December 31, 2018, it had 22,621 KFC units; 18,431 Pizza Hut units; and 7,072 Taco Bell units in approximately 140 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. YUM! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

