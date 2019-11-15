Head-To-Head Review: WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) versus Magnolia Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:MGY)

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 1 10 0 2.91

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $15.64, indicating a potential upside of 34.56%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 7.80% 2.81% 2.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR $3.91 billion 5.52 $1.02 billion N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $882.40 million 3.42 $257.65 million N/A N/A

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Dividends

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Magnolia Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2018, its assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 455,964 net acres, including 16,841 net acres with 200 net producing wells in the Karnes County portion of the Eagle Ford Shale; and 439,123 net acres with 846 net producing wells in the Giddings Field of the Austin Chalk. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

