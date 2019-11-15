Health Insurance Innovations Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 24,925 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,970% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,204 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

HIIQ stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.40. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

