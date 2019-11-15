HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Lifted to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

HDELY stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $14.76. 7,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,779. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

